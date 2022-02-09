Mobile Imaging Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile Imaging
Mobile imaging technology is primarily used in the diagnosis of diseases by providing detailed images of the body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Imaging in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Mobile Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Imaging market was valued at 1836.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2380.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Imaging include Alliance Healthcare, Axiom Mobile Imaging, DMS Health Technologies, Interim Diagnostic Imaging, Van Scan, Jacksonville Mobile Imaging, Cobalt Imaging, Inhealth Group and Front Range Mobile Imaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Imaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- CT
- MRI
- PET/CT
- Bone Densitometry
- Mammography
Global Mobile Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Private Clinics
- Home Healthcare
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Geriatric Care
Global Mobile Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mobile Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mobile Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alliance Healthcare
- Axiom Mobile Imaging
- DMS Health Technologies
- Interim Diagnostic Imaging
- Van Scan
- Jacksonville Mobile Imaging
- Cobalt Imaging
- Inhealth Group
- Front Range Mobile Imaging
- Nuffield Health
- Center for Diagnostic Imaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Imaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Imaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Imaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Imaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Imaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Imaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Imaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Imaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Mobile Imaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Imaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Imaging Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Imaging Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Mobile Imaging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 CT
