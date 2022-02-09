Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Online Movie Rentals In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis global online movie ticketing services market, assessing the market based on platform and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 17.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 25.3 Billion

Industry companies’ increased efforts to improve the usability of their websites and mobile applications have had a beneficial impact on market growth. To better serve their customers, service providers are updating their websites and smartphone applications to include new features like the ability to choose your own seat and a view from your seat. Although PC-based online movie ticket sales presently account for the majority of revenue, mobile app bookings are expected to overtake PC-based online movie ticketing services in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A wide range of growth prospects exist throughout the organic and inorganic spectrum for the global online movie ticketing services market’s participants. New developments dot the landscape because of corporations taking aggressive measures to keep one step ahead of the competition. Key alliances for greater resource capacity, market penetration, and technical improvement are among these.

Online movie ticketing services are bifurcated based on platform into:

PC

Mobile

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Globally, individuals are looking for entertainment and other leisure activities due to rising disposable income. This also prioritises convenience. As a result of this trend, many consumers are warming up to online movie ticketing systems. Improved internet and app development and use technologies are also driving growth in the worldwide online ticketing services market. As more people own smartphones and laptops, the need for online ticketing services develops.

North America has the greatest market share and is predicted to keep it. In affluent countries like the United States, such growth is marked by the evolution of diverse ticketing methods. Latin America is predicted to develop rapidly during the projection period as users migrate to digital ticketing. The established presence of renowned film industries in the region results in crowds thronging to see their favorite superstars on big screens.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AOL Inc., Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Inox Leisure Ltd., VOX Cinemas, Fandango, and One97 Communications Ltd. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

