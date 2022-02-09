News

Equine Operating Tables Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Equine operating tables are specially designed operating tables for surgery on horses. These tables are designed for performing surgery on heavy weight animals as this cannot be performed ordinary surgical tables.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Equine Operating Tables in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Equine Operating Tables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Equine Operating Tables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Equine Operating Tables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Equine Operating Tables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

New Operating Table Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Equine Operating Tables include Autoquip, Shank’s Veterinary Equipment, Haico and Jorgen Kruuse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Equine Operating Tables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Equine Operating Tables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Equine Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • New Operating Table
  • Refurbished Operating Table

Global Equine Operating Tables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Equine Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Veterinary Hospitals
  • Veterinary Clinics
  • Specialized Equine Hospitals
  • Others

Global Equine Operating Tables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Equine Operating Tables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Equine Operating Tables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Equine Operating Tables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Equine Operating Tables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Equine Operating Tables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Autoquip
  • Shank’s Veterinary Equipment
  • Haico
  • Jorgen Kruuse

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Equine Operating Tables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Equine Operating Tables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Equine Operating Tables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Equine Operating Tables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Equine Operating Tables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Equine Operating Tables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Equine Operating Tables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Equine Operating Tables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Equine Operating Tables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Equine Operating Tables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Equine Operating Tables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Equine Operating Tables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Equine Operating Tables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equine Operating Tables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Equine Operating Tables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equine Operating Tables Companies
4 Sights by Product

