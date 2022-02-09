Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Health Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global organic personal care ingredients market, assessing the market based on its type, product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 11.9 Billion

The growth in the global organic personal care ingredients market is induced by chemical-free products becoming increasingly popular. The growing popularity of antioxidant personal care products derived from herbal extracts is driving up market for organic personal care ingredients. One of the significant global trends in recent years has been an increase in awareness about health, particularly skin health. Concerns about safety and health and the negative effects of using synthetic chemicals are expected to drive the organic personal care ingredients market. Growing instances of loss of hair, skin reactions, and other issues have urged a preference shift to organic personal care products, thus fuelling the global market’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Organic personal care ingredients are extracted from plants in an environmentally friendly manner. They have antioxidative properties, hydrate the skin, and provide protection from UV rays. Skin care, oral care, hair care, and cosmetics are just a few of the industries where they can be found. Organically grown products such as aloe vera, soybean, fish oil, palm kernel oil, and jojoba oil are some of the key raw materials used in the production of organic and natural personal care products.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Organic Ingredients

Natural Ingredients

Based on product, the industry is segmented into:

Natural Surfactants

Emollients

Active Ingredients

Sugar Polymers

Natural Preservatives

Others

Based on application, the market can be categorised as:

Skin Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Others

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Factors anticipated to push market growth during the forecast period include increased R&D investments, technological advancements in ingredient processing, and cost-effective manufacturing. Surge in R&D expenditure for converting improved plant extracts into various personal care products is projected to boost the market. Various regulations promoting the use of such products are anticipated to enhance growth. Besides that, technologies incorporating oligopeptides, which are used to improve the efficiency and shelf life of goods, are believed to have a major impact on product demand during the projected period. The market is likely to be hampered by a lack of universal guidelines pertaining to the applications of organic personal care ingredients.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries, Cargill, Inc., Croda International plc, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Ashland, Inc., Vivimed Labs Ltd., and Lucas Meyer Cosmetics. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

