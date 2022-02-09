Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Molecular diagnostics is a technique used to detect the presence of and identify genetic materials and proteins associated with specific health conditions and diseases, and infectious agents in body fluids such as blood, urine, or sputum. Molecular diagnostics for infectious disease testing is used by hospitals, academics institutions, laboratories, and others. Increasing number of infectious diseases and technological advancement in diagnostic technologies for infectious diseases are some major driving factors for molecular diagnostics in the infectious disease testing market. Molecular diagnostics technologies are mainly used to diagnose diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis, and hospital-acquired infections.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing include Abbott, BD, BioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Siemens, Veridex, Luminex and GenMark Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Microarrays

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Hybridization

Others

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institutes

Laboratories

Others

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

BD

BioMerieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Siemens

Veridex

Luminex

GenMark Diagnostics

Qiagen

Genomix Biotech

BioTheranostics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Product

