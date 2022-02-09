Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For Energy Efficient Equipment In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe 900 Series Cooking Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Europe 900 Series cooking equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 54.2 Million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

• Forecast Market Size (2020): USD 59.9 Million

The industry is predicted to rise due to the growing tendency of fast-food restaurants opening up their kitchens to showcase the customers how their food is created. Increasing investment in cooking equipment and alternatives is expected to promote the growth of the 900 series cooking equipment market in Europe. However, the high installation costs and integration capacities required for the initial set-up are likely to stymie the 900 series cooking equipment market’s growth in Europe.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The 900 series of industrial cooking equipment is designed to make food preparation easier while also ensuring food safety in commercial kitchens. Prime firms offer products such as ambient worktops, base unit ovens, bratt pans, fryers, griddles, and hobs, providing premium quality and minimal maintenance costs.

The industry can be divided based on its product type as:

• Ambient worktops

• Base unit ovens

• Boiling kettles

• Bratt pans

• Fryers

• Griddles

• Hobs

• Pasta cookers

• Others

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its end-use into:

• Full-Service Restaurants

• Institutional Canteens

• Hotels and Resorts

• Quick-Service Restaurants

• Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Others

Market Trends

Cooking equipment from the 900 series is utilized in commercial kitchens of full-service restaurants, luxury hotels and restaurants, and institutional caterers. These pieces of equipment are essential for any large commercial kitchen or catering operation. Hotels, full-service restaurants, business institutions, popular QSRs, and budget hotels all employ the use of this equipment. These machines save money by reducing labor costs, improving food safety, and lowering operating costs. Restaurants are becoming more popular with customers as their lifestyles change and they become more influenced by outside cuisine. Furthermore, as customers’ interest in creative cooking and baking grows, so does the number of dine-out options available to them. As a result, restaurants invest in various types of cooking equipment in order to provide the greatest services to their customers, fueling the growth of the Europe 900 series cooking equipment market. Fast food businesses are increasingly using larger, open cooking rooms to show customers how their food is cooked, as well as to display the sophisticated technology they utilize. Additionally, increased investments in cooking equipment and replacements are likely to drive the growth of the Europe 900 series cooking equipment market. However, the market for Europe’s 900 series cooking equipment is expected to be hampered by the high installation costs and integration capabilities required for the initial setup. Government rules that favor energy efficiency and an increase in demand for energy-efficient equipment are expected to offer new doors for manufacturers, resulting in market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Electrolux AB, Ali Group Srl, ATA Srl, CAPIC SAS , Charvet Premier Ranges, Fagor Industrial, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

