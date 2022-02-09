Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

According to Mendel’s Laws, the monogenetic disorders are inherited because of a single defective gene on the autosomes. The monogenic disorders are caused by single mutated gene which can be present on single or both chromosomes. Females and males are equally affected by this disorder due to the conditions on the autosomes. Some of the tests are available for the mainstream of the common monogenic disorders such as Cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, SCID, Tay-sachs disease, polycystic kidney disorder, Gaucher’s disease, Huntington’s disease, neurofibromatosis, thalassaemia and familial hypercholesterolemia. There are several test performed to treat with the monogenic disorders such as diagnostic testing, carrier testing, predictive & pre-symptomatic testing, prenatal testing and new-born screening.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Monogenetic Disorders Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6847735/global-monogenetic-disorders-testing-2022-2028-678

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Monogenetic Disorders Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carrier Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Monogenetic Disorders Testing include Celera Group, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, ELITech Group, Quest, AutoGenomics, PerkinElmer, Roche and Bio-Rad and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Monogenetic Disorders Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carrier Testing

Diagnostic Testing

New-Born Screening

Predictive & Pre-Symptomatic Testing

Prenatal Testing

Others

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Monogenetic Disorders Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Monogenetic Disorders Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celera Group

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ELITech Group

Quest

AutoGenomics

PerkinElmer

Roche

Bio-Rad

Transgenomic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-monogenetic-disorders-testing-2022-2028-678-6847735

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Monogenetic Disorders Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Monogenetic Disorders Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Monogenetic Disorders Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Monogenetic Disorders Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Monogenetic Disorders Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

North America Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market Report (2014-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast