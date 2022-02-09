Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Multi-assay screening systems are the advanced laboratory automation equipment used for easily switching from one type of assay to another. This replaces the need of purchasing several dedicated systems for each assay type. This also reduces the process complexity, fasten the process and easily assess various changes in assay conditions for developing model and validating in-house screens.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multi-Assay Screening Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Multi-Assay Screening Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multi-Assay Screening Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low-Throughput Screening Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multi-Assay Screening Systems include Molecular Devices and Hudson Robotics etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Multi-Assay Screening Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low-Throughput Screening

High-Throughput Screening

Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multi-Assay Screening Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multi-Assay Screening Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Multi-Assay Screening Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Multi-Assay Screening Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Molecular Devices

Hudson Robotics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Multi-Assay Screening Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Multi-Assay Screening Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Multi-Assay Screening Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Multi-Assay Screening Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multi-Assay Screening Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multi-Assay Screening Systems Companies

3.8

