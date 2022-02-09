Europe Food Fortification Premix Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Nutritionally Enriched Food In The Sports Nutrition, Processed Food, And Beverages Sectors During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Food Fortification Premix Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe food fortification premix market, assessing the market based on its segments like Type, Form, Application and Regional markets among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): xx million USD

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): XX%

Forecast Market Size (2026): xx million USD

Europe is the second-largest producer of food fortification premix, after only the Americas. The European market for food fortification premixes presently accounts for 29% of the worldwide market. With approximately 250 food products enriched with folic acid on a voluntary basis, Switzerland is assisting the market’s expansion. While the present European market for food fortification premix is driven by a rise in demand for nutritionally enhanced foods, it is also assisted by required wheat fortification in European nations such as the United Kingdom and Ireland. Since the 1940s, wheat flour in the United Kingdom has been fortified with iron and other critical elements. The United Kingdom is one of 85 nations in the world that requires wheat flour to be fortified. In 2017, fortification of industrially milled wheat flour increased by 2 million metric tonnes, reaching 87.8 million metric tonnes, up from 86.8 million metric tonnes in 2016. According to the Food Fortification Initiative (FFI), fortified wheat flour accounts for 30% of all industrially milled wheat flour produced worldwide. Maize flour, milk, salt, oil, and rice are some of the other regularly fortified foods across the world. One hundred and eight nations have made it mandatory to fortify salt, while 29 countries have made it essential to fortify oil.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Food fortification premixes are used to add micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals to food items. Minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and antibiotics are among the ingredients in food premix. It’s utilised in food fortification and as a supplement. The lack of micronutrients in the diet leads to malnutrition and serious health problems. It improves the nutritional content of food and beverages while also providing the body with critical nutrients. It also aids with weight loss. Vitamin D, which is contained in the meal premix, improves metabolism and calcium absorption in the body.

On the basis of Types, the Europe food fortification premix market is segmented into:

Vitamin Premix

Mineral Premix

Vitamin and Mineral Premix

Other

Based on Form, the Europe food fortification premix market is categorised into:

Powder Premix

Liquid Premix

Based on Application, the Europe food fortification premix market is divided into:

Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

Infant and Early Nutrition

Processed Foods

Beverages

Food Staples

The major regional markets of the Europe food fortification premix market are:

Germany

The United Kingdom

Spain

Market Trends

While rigorous European rules on food fortification of staple foods are impeding the growth of food fortification premix in the food staples sector, the expanding market for functional foods enhanced with various nutrients will help the food fortification premix market in the future years. The region’s market development is being driven by increased disposable incomes, rising living standards, and changing lifestyles. High-income earners and young consumers are driving the demand for fortified food in Europe, as they become more health concerned and informed about the impacts of nutritional deficiencies. As people’s schedules become more hectic, they expect more convenient, quick, and nutritious foods, which is fueling the European food fortification premix industry. The sports nutrition industry is booming in the region, because to increased consumer knowledge of the benefits of protein ingestion, such as improved energy, muscle mass, and strength. The market for food fortification premixes in Europe is growing as a result of this rise in the sports nutrition sector. Another important area for the premix market is the baked goods industry.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Royal DSM N.V. (Fortitech Premixes), Glanbia, Plc, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Vitablend Nederland B.V., Jubilant Life Sciences, Prinova Europe Limited, Corbion Group Netherlands B.V., Barentz B.V., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

