Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Multiplex immunoassay development is ascribed to the expanding requirement for enhanced disease analytic procedures alongside the diminished costs and minimized errors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multiplex Detection Immunoassay in Global, including the following market information:

Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay market was valued at 2085.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2939.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nucleic Acid Based Techniques Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multiplex Detection Immunoassay include Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore, Microsynh, Quansys Bioscience, BD Biosciences, Qiagen, Roche and Danaher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Multiplex Detection Immunoassay companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nucleic Acid Based Techniques

Protein Based Multiplex Techniques

Biosensor Based Techniques

Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Food & Beverages Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Biotechnology Companies

Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multiplex Detection Immunoassay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multiplex Detection Immunoassay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bio-Rad

Thermo Fisher Scientific

EMD Millipore

Microsynh

Quansys Bioscience

BD Biosciences

Qiagen

Roche

Danaher

Unisensor

Luminex

