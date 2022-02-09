Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Multiplex Detection Immunoassay
Multiplex immunoassay development is ascribed to the expanding requirement for enhanced disease analytic procedures alongside the diminished costs and minimized errors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Multiplex Detection Immunoassay in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay market was valued at 2085.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2939.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nucleic Acid Based Techniques Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Multiplex Detection Immunoassay include Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore, Microsynh, Quansys Bioscience, BD Biosciences, Qiagen, Roche and Danaher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Multiplex Detection Immunoassay companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nucleic Acid Based Techniques
- Protein Based Multiplex Techniques
- Biosensor Based Techniques
Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Clinical Research Organizations
- Food & Beverages Companies
- Academic Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Centers
- Biotechnology Companies
Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Multiplex Detection Immunoassay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Multiplex Detection Immunoassay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bio-Rad
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- EMD Millipore
- Microsynh
- Quansys Bioscience
- BD Biosciences
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Danaher
- Unisensor
- Luminex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multiplex Detection Immunoassay Companies
