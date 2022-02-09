Muscle Stimulator Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Muscle can be stimulated electric source which are helpful in various purposes in physical treatment. The major purpose of muscle stimulator is to improve muscle motility, improve blood flow, toning of the muscles and increase in the muscle power. Providing or imparting electrical current externally to human body, makes the muscles contract and relax. It has been designed in such a way that an electronic device is used to pass the current to a desired part of the body in human beings through a sequence of conductors/ electrodes, and those are nothing but adhesive pads. Thus, because of the current the muscles contract-relax which assist in the toning of muscles, just as when the body muscle reacts when exercising.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Muscle Stimulator in global, including the following market information:

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Muscle Stimulator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Muscle Stimulator market was valued at 582.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 733.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Muscle Stimulator include Omron, Zynex, NeuroMetrix, DJO Global and RS Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Muscle Stimulator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Muscle Stimulator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES) Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices

Other

Global Muscle Stimulator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Sports Clinics

Home Care Units

Physiotherapy Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Muscle Stimulator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Muscle Stimulator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Muscle Stimulator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Muscle Stimulator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Muscle Stimulator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Muscle Stimulator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Omron

Zynex

NeuroMetrix

DJO Global

RS Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Muscle Stimulator Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Muscle Stimulator Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Muscle Stimulator Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Muscle Stimulator Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Muscle Stimulator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Muscle Stimulator Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Muscle Stimulator Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Muscle Stimulator Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Muscle Stimulator Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Muscle Stimulator Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Muscle Stimulator Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Muscle Stimulator Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Muscle Stimulator Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Muscle Stimulator Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Muscle Stimulator Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Muscle Stimulator Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Muscle Stimulator Market Size Markets, 2021 &

