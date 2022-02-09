Europe Middle East and Africa Maltodextrin Market to be Driven by the Expansion of the Food and Beverage as well as the Cosmetics Sectors during the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Middle East and Africa Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe Middle East and Africa maltodextrin market, assessing the market based on its segments like Application, Feedstock and Regional market among others. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emea-maltodextrin-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): xx billion USD

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): xx%

Forecast Market Size (2026): xx billion USD

The rise of the food and beverage as well as the cosmetics industries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is aiding the maltodextrin industry. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in demand for organic products and organically derived components in various industries, particularly among younger customers and the middle class. Increased purchasing power and improved economic conditions in the Middle East and Africa are also propelling the convenience and packaged food business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to new heights. Because maltodextrin is widely utilised in processed foods, the region’s rise in the packaged food category is also bolstering the polysaccharide’s market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Maltodextrin is a starch-based meal that is easily digestive, absorbs as rapidly as glucose, and can be sweet or tasteless. It’s commonly utilised in the making of soft drinks and toffees. Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide that is frequently used in cuisine. It is made from partial hydrolysis of different starches, such as corn, rice, potato, wheat, mandioc, and others, with a DE content of less than 20%. It generally comes in the form of a white hygroscopic spray-dried powder. Maltodextrin’s technological hurdles are quite low, resulting in a low market concentration rate. The rising demand for GMO-free maltodextrin, its increasing entry into veterinary medicine, and its growing use as industrial chemicals are all contributing to the Maltodextrin market’s development.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/emea-maltodextrin-market

On the basis of Application, the Europe Middle East and Africa maltodextrin market is segmented into:

Food and beverages,

Pharmaceutical,

Health and personal care,

Agriculture

Based on Feedstock, the Europe Middle East and Africa maltodextrin market is divided into:

Wheat,

Potato,

Corn

Cassava

The major regional markets of the Europe Middle East and Africa maltodextrin market are:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Market Trends

The availability of diverse polysaccharide feedstocks, particularly wheat and potatoes, is driving the maltodextrin market in the area. In 2017, overall potato production in the EU-28 nations reached 62 million tonnes, an increase of nearly 9% over 2016. In 2017, Germany, one of the region’s main potato producers, gathered 11.3 million tonnes of potatoes, up nearly 5% from 2016. While maltodextrin is mostly produced in Europe from potatoes and wheat, Egypt and Nigeria primarily import the commodity from India and China. The development of the alcoholic beverage category, where maltodextrin is widely used, is also driving the market growth. The rising cosmetics business in Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates is also helping the industry. The maltodextrin market is expected to benefit from increased demand for anti-aging and men’s grooming products in Europe.

Latest News on Europe Middle East and Africa Maltodextrin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/maltodextrin-market-in-emea

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC, Tereos S.A, The Agrana Group, Hurgrana KFT, Tiba Starch & Glucose Manufacturing Company, and Tongaat Hulett Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Ketone Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ketone-market

Global Pulse Flour Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pulse-flour-market

Global Savoury Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/savoury-ingredients-market

Global Beta Glucan Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/beta-glucan-market

Global EPA and DHA Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epa-and-dha-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.