POS Terminals in Retail Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
POS terminals are a combination of hardware and software, which allows users to accept card payments directly without updating the cash registers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of POS Terminals in Retail in Global, including the following market information:
- Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-pos-terminalsretail-2022-2028-48
The global POS Terminals in Retail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EMV POS Terminals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of POS Terminals in Retail include First Data, Ingenico Group, PAX Technology, Square and Verifone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the POS Terminals in Retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global POS Terminals in Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- EMV POS Terminals
- Non-EMV POS Terminals
Global POS Terminals in Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarket
- Specialty Stores
- Hypermarket
- Gas Stations
- Drug Stores
- Mass Merchandise
Global POS Terminals in Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies POS Terminals in Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies POS Terminals in Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- First Data
- Ingenico Group
- PAX Technology
- Square
- Verifone
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 POS Terminals in Retail Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global POS Terminals in Retail Overall Market Size
2.1 Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top POS Terminals in Retail Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global POS Terminals in Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global POS Terminals in Retail Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 POS Terminals in Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies POS Terminals in Retail Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 POS Terminals in Retail Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 POS Terminals in Retail Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 POS Terminals in Retail Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Retail Self-Checkout Terminals Market Research Report 2021-2025
Global and China Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027