POS Terminals in Retail Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

POS terminals are a combination of hardware and software, which allows users to accept card payments directly without updating the cash registers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of POS Terminals in Retail in Global, including the following market information:

Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global POS Terminals in Retail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EMV POS Terminals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of POS Terminals in Retail include First Data, Ingenico Group, PAX Technology, Square and Verifone, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the POS Terminals in Retail companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global POS Terminals in Retail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EMV POS Terminals

Non-EMV POS Terminals

Global POS Terminals in Retail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Hypermarket

Gas Stations

Drug Stores

Mass Merchandise

Global POS Terminals in Retail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies POS Terminals in Retail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies POS Terminals in Retail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

First Data

Ingenico Group

PAX Technology

Square

Verifone

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 POS Terminals in Retail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global POS Terminals in Retail Overall Market Size

2.1 Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global POS Terminals in Retail Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top POS Terminals in Retail Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global POS Terminals in Retail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global POS Terminals in Retail Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 POS Terminals in Retail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies POS Terminals in Retail Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 POS Terminals in Retail Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 POS Terminals in Retail Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 POS Terminals in Retail Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

