Power Plant Services Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rental power is used to meet peak load demand, base load supply, or as a standby.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Plant Services in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Power Plant Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Plant Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MRO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Plant Services include Alstom, GE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens, TNB Remaco, Gujarat Industries Power, PPSVCS, Transfield Services and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Plant Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Plant Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Plant Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • MRO
  • O&M
  • Testing

Global Power Plant Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Plant Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • State-Owned Enterprises
  • Private Enterprises

Global Power Plant Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Power Plant Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Power Plant Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Power Plant Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Alstom
  • GE
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Siemens
  • TNB Remaco
  • Gujarat Industries Power
  • PPSVCS
  • Transfield Services
  • Toshiba
  • Vasavi Power Service
  • WorleyParsons

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Plant Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Plant Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Plant Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Plant Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Plant Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Plant Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Plant Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Plant Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Plant Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Power Plant Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Plant Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Plant Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Plant Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

