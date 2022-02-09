Power Utility Monitoring System Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Power utility monitoring systems include software and hardware solutions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Utility Monitoring System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Utility Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Utility Monitoring System include ABB, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Itron, Schneider Electric and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Utility Monitoring System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware Devices

Software System

Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial And Residential

Industrial Sector

Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Utility Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Utility Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Itron

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Utility Monitoring System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Utility Monitoring System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Utility Monitoring System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Utility Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Utility Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Utility Monitoring System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Utility Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Power Utility Monitoring System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Utility Monitoring System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Utility Monitoring System Companies

