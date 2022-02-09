Powerline Carrier Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PLC is a communication networking technology that uses existing powerlines for transmitting data to both low-speed and high-speed networks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powerline Carrier in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Powerline Carrier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-powerline-carrier-2022-2028-527
The global Powerline Carrier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Narrowband PLC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powerline Carrier include Smart grid, Indoor networking, Lighting and M2M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powerline Carrier companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powerline Carrier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Powerline Carrier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Narrowband PLC
- Broadband PLC
Global Powerline Carrier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Powerline Carrier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Business
- Residential
- Industrial
Global Powerline Carrier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Powerline Carrier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Powerline Carrier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Powerline Carrier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Smart grid
- Indoor networking
- Lighting
- M2M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powerline Carrier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powerline Carrier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powerline Carrier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powerline Carrier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powerline Carrier Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powerline Carrier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powerline Carrier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powerline Carrier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Powerline Carrier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Powerline Carrier Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powerline Carrier Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powerline Carrier Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powerline Carrier Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Powerline Carrier Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Powerline Carrier Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Global Powerline Carrier Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
2020-2025 Global and Regional Powerline Carrier Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)