Industrial Power Turbine Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial turbines are equipment used for generating electricity by converting mechanical energy to electrical energy in various industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Power Turbine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Industrial Power Turbine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Power Turbine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Power Turbine include Ansaldo Energia, BHEL, GE, Siemens, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fuji Electric, Toshiba and Peter Brotherhood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Power Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Power Turbine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Direct Drive
- Indirect Drive
Global Industrial Power Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power and Utility
- Engineering
- Others
Global Industrial Power Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Power Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Power Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Power Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Industrial Power Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ansaldo Energia
- BHEL
- GE
- Siemens
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Fuji Electric
- Toshiba
- Peter Brotherhood
- Doosan Skoda Power
- Elliott Group
- Harbin Electric Machinery
- Dongfang Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Power Turbine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Power Turbine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Power Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Power Turbine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Power Turbine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Power Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Power Turbine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Power Turbine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Power Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Power Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Power Turbine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Power Turbine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Power Turbine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Power Turbine Companies
4 S
