Mobile Value Added Service Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mobile phones are not only used for making calls and they have turned into multipurpose devices that can enable the users to access apps, read the news, web surfing, checking e-mails and social media interaction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Value Added Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Value Added Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Value Added Service market was valued at 637360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1334940 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Short Message Service (SMS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Value Added Service include AT&T, Apple, Alphabet, Blackberry, Samsung Electronics, Sprint, Vodafone Group, Tech Mahindra and ZTE and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Value Added Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Value Added Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Value Added Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Interactive Voice & Video Response

Wireless Application Protocol

Unstructured Supplementary Service Data

Others

Global Mobile Value Added Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Value Added Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer

Enterprise

Network Provider

Global Mobile Value Added Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Value Added Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Value Added Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Value Added Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AT&T

Apple

Alphabet

Blackberry

Samsung Electronics

Sprint

Vodafone Group

Tech Mahindra

ZTE

OnMobile Global

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Value Added Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Value Added Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Value Added Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Value Added Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Value Added Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Value Added Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Value Added Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Value Added Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Value Added Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mobile Value Added Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Value Added Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mobile Value Added Service Companies

