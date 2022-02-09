Indirect Drive Turbine Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Industrial turbines are equipment used for generating electricity by converting mechanical energy to electrical energy in various industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Indirect Drive Turbine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Indirect Drive Turbine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Indirect Drive Turbine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gas Turbines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Indirect Drive Turbine include Ansaldo Energia, BHEL, GE, Siemens, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fuji Electric, Toshiba and Peter Brotherhood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Indirect Drive Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gas Turbines
- Steam Turbines
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power and Utility
- Engineering
- Others
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Indirect Drive Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Indirect Drive Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Indirect Drive Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Indirect Drive Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ansaldo Energia
- BHEL
- GE
- Siemens
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Fuji Electric
- Toshiba
- Peter Brotherhood
- Doosan Skoda Power
- Elliott Group
- Harbin Electric Machinery
- Dongfang Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Indirect Drive Turbine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Indirect Drive Turbine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Indirect Drive Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indirect Drive Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Indirect Drive Turbine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indirect Drive Turbine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indirect Drive Turbine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indirect Drive Turbine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Sales Market Report 2021
Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition