Indirect Drive Turbine Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial turbines are equipment used for generating electricity by converting mechanical energy to electrical energy in various industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indirect Drive Turbine in global, including the following market information:

Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Indirect Drive Turbine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Indirect Drive Turbine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gas Turbines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Indirect Drive Turbine include Ansaldo Energia, BHEL, GE, Siemens, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Fuji Electric, Toshiba and Peter Brotherhood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Indirect Drive Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power and Utility

Engineering

Others

Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indirect Drive Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indirect Drive Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Indirect Drive Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Indirect Drive Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ansaldo Energia

BHEL

GE

Siemens

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Peter Brotherhood

Doosan Skoda Power

Elliott Group

Harbin Electric Machinery

Dongfang Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Indirect Drive Turbine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Indirect Drive Turbine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Indirect Drive Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Indirect Drive Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Indirect Drive Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Indirect Drive Turbine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indirect Drive Turbine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Indirect Drive Turbine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indirect Drive Turbine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

