Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Water plays an important role in human edible purpose as well as for industrial application. However, in order to treat industrial water and wastewater considerable amount of chemicals and manpower are required. In order to address this issue some of the manufacturers in water treatment services have implemented a new service known as mobile water treatment services. This feature is extremely helpful to address the requirements in remote areas. In this services there is no need to shut the industrial operation and the manufacturing unit. In mobile water treatment services water is purified or circulated through a system which is generally mounted on a long vehicle and can be transported to the industrial site.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Water Treatment Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Water Treatment Services market was valued at 1381.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2527 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Emergency Rental Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Water Treatment Services include DOW, BASF, Albemarle, Evonik, Eastman, Hunstman, Air Products and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Water Treatment Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Water Treatment Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Emergency Rental

Temporary Hire

Long Term Contract

Global Mobile Water Treatment Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Processing

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Other

Global Mobile Water Treatment Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Water Treatment Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Water Treatment Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Water Treatment Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW

BASF

Albemarle

Evonik

Eastman

Hunstman

Air Products

Covestro

