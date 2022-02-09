Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antioxidants are a class of chemical compounds additives, used to delay or inhibit the oxidation of polymers then to prevent aging and prolong the service life of the polymers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Soluble Antioxidants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Oil Soluble Antioxidants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil Soluble Antioxidants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Antioxidants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil Soluble Antioxidants include BASF, Lanxess, SONGWON, SI (Albemarle), Double Bond Chemical, CYTEC (SOLVAY), Akzonobel, Clariant and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil Soluble Antioxidants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Synthetic Antioxidants
- Natural Antioxidants
Global Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Plastic Additives
- Fuel Additives
- Food Additives
- Others
Global Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil Soluble Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oil Soluble Antioxidants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oil Soluble Antioxidants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oil Soluble Antioxidants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Oil Soluble Antioxidants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Lanxess
- SONGWON
- SI (Albemarle)
- Double Bond Chemical
- CYTEC (SOLVAY)
- Akzonobel
- Clariant
- DowDuPont
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Adeka
- Innospec
- Kumho Petrochemical
- Lubrizol
- EVONIK
- Addivant
- GE(Baker Hughes)
- Akrochem
- Omnova Solutions
- Sunny Wealth Chemicals
- Eastman
