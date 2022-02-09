Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Multi-screen content discovery engine is an implemented software platform for end-users to browse for television content online. Multi screen discovery platforms are growing in importance with the increasing trends such as video on demand (VOD), video on internet (VOI), social TV and smart TV among others, which are enhancing the need for end-user engagement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines in Global, including the following market information:

Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Based on Tablet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines include Taboola, Outbrain, TiVo(Rovi), ContentWise, Ooyala, ThinkAnalytics, Red Bee Media and ExpertMarker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Based on Tablet

Based on Smartphone

Based on Internet

Based on Television

Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IPTV

OTT

CATV

Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Taboola

Outbrain

TiVo(Rovi)

ContentWise

Ooyala

ThinkAnalytics

Red Bee Media

ExpertMarker

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multi-screen Content Discovery Engines Players in Global Market

