Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A multi-service business gateway is a device that integrates multiple network data and voice communication tasks into a single device. The multi-service business gateway solution combines crucial functions such as VoIP (voice over internet protocol), routing and security of firewall, virtual private networking and intrusion prevention into a single fault tolerant platform. It also involves functionality related to filtering and email-server, storage and wireless networking.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Multi-Service Business Gateways in Global, including the following market information:

Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Multi-Service Business Gateways market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Communication Session Threats Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Multi-Service Business Gateways include ADTRAN, AudioCodes, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, LSI Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Freescale Semiconductor, Allied Telesis and Avaya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Multi-Service Business Gateways companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Communication Session Threats

Network Level Threats

Media Threats

Application Level Threats

Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEMs

Large Enterprises

Small Medium Enterprises

Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Multi-Service Business Gateways revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Multi-Service Business Gateways revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADTRAN

AudioCodes

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

LSI Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Freescale Semiconductor

Allied Telesis

Avaya

Edgewater Networks

Nuera Communications

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Multi-Service Business Gateways Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Multi-Service Business Gateways Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Multi-Service Business Gateways Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Multi-Service Business Gateways Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Multi-Service Business Gateways Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Multi-Service Business Gateways Companies

