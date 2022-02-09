Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Next generation data storage technology is the need for the hour as everything today we use creates data. For instance our mobile phones, wearable electronics, smart battery, games, advertisements, movies, smart homes, smart city, smart homes i.e. almost everything creates data. The next generation data storage technology offers the storage and fast recovery of our data in an efficient manner. The conventional data storage technology cannot handle the large chunks of data that are being produced every day.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Next Generation Data Storage Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Next Generation Data Storage Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next Generation Data Storage Technology include Dell EMC, IBM, HP, Western Digital, Toshiba, Seagate, Kingston, Sandisk and Micron Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next Generation Data Storage Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery

All-Flash Storage Arrays

Hybrid Array

Holographic Data Storage

Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR)

Others

Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Enterprise

Personal

Government Organization

Others

Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next Generation Data Storage Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next Generation Data Storage Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dell EMC

IBM

HP

Western Digital

Toshiba

Seagate

Kingston

Sandisk

Micron Technology

Nutanix

NetApp

Quantum

Hitachi

Drobo

Avago Technologies

SimpliVity

Tintri

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next Generation Data Storage Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Next Generation Data Storage Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Next Generation Data Storage Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next Generation Data Storage Technology Players in Global Market

