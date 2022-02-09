Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Next generation data storage technology is the need for the hour as everything today we use creates data. For instance our mobile phones, wearable electronics, smart battery, games, advertisements, movies, smart homes, smart city, smart homes i.e. almost everything creates data. The next generation data storage technology offers the storage and fast recovery of our data in an efficient manner. The conventional data storage technology cannot handle the large chunks of data that are being produced every day.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Next Generation Data Storage Technology in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-next-generation-data-storage-technology-2022-2028-739
The global Next Generation Data Storage Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Next Generation Data Storage Technology include Dell EMC, IBM, HP, Western Digital, Toshiba, Seagate, Kingston, Sandisk and Micron Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Next Generation Data Storage Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery
- All-Flash Storage Arrays
- Hybrid Array
- Holographic Data Storage
- Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR)
- Others
Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Enterprise
- Personal
- Government Organization
- Others
Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Next Generation Data Storage Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Next Generation Data Storage Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dell EMC
- IBM
- HP
- Western Digital
- Toshiba
- Seagate
- Kingston
- Sandisk
- Micron Technology
- Nutanix
- NetApp
- Quantum
- Hitachi
- Drobo
- Avago Technologies
- SimpliVity
- Tintri
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Next Generation Data Storage Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Next Generation Data Storage Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Next Generation Data Storage Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next Generation Data Storage Technology Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
North America Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Report (2014-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast