Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Next-generation dealer portals is an auto dealership management system or dealership management system (DMS), which will be a form of bundled management information system that is created particularly for automotive industry. It is used by car dealers and even by large machinery manufacturers, such as Caterpillar Inc for their dealerships, and is also adapted by boats, cars, bikes, power sports dealers. Next-generation dealer portals systems contain software that caters to the needs of sales, finance, inventory, parts and administration components to run the dealership, one of their functions also includes automating tax returns. Another form of next generation dealer portals is single-dealer platform (SDP), which is a software generally used by an investment bank. This software deals in the capital markets to handle trading and related services through web. The main function of a single-dealer platform is to integrate liquidity, pricing, and information from multiple sources and provide access to these information through a single user interface. It is thus both a delivery platform and an integration platform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Next-Generation Dealer Portals in Global, including the following market information:

Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Next-Generation Dealer Portals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dealership Management System (DMS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next-Generation Dealer Portals include OEConnection, Tata Consultancy, NetSuite, Megatek International, Dominion Enterprises, CDK Global and Autosoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next-Generation Dealer Portals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dealership Management System (DMS)

Single-Dealer Platform (SDP)

Auto Dealership Management System

Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Finance

Automotive

Manufacturing Sector

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next-Generation Dealer Portals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next-Generation Dealer Portals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OEConnection

Tata Consultancy

NetSuite

Megatek International

Dominion Enterprises

CDK Global

Autosoft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next-Generation Dealer Portals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next-Generation Dealer Portals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Next-Generation Dealer Portals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Next-Generation Dealer Portals Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Next-Generation Dealer Portals Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Next-Generation Dealer Portals Companies

