NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Network functions virtualization (NFV) defines standards for compute, storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions. NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) is a key component of the NFV architecture that describes the hardware and software components on which virtual networks are built.

This report contains market size and forecasts of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) in Global, including the following market information:

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-nfv-infrastructure-2022-2028-651

The global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NFV Virtualization Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) include Brocade, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Pluribus Networks, HP, Huawei Technologies, Nokia and VMware, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NFV Virtualization Software

NFV IT Infrastructure

Services

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunication

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Military & Defense

Others

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Brocade

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Juniper Networks

Pluribus Networks

HP

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

VMware

Big Switch Networks

Ciena

Intel

NEC

Pica8

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-nfv-infrastructure-2022-2028-651

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026