Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food & Beverage Disinfection in Global, including the following market information:

Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food & Beverage Disinfection market was valued at 133.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 163.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemicals Disinfection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food & Beverage Disinfection include Suez, Evonik, Neogen, Solvay, Stepan Company, Fink Tec GmbH, Entaco, CCL Pentasol and Xylem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food & Beverage Disinfection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemicals Disinfection

UV Radiation Disinfection

Ozonation Disinfection

Others

Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Beverage

Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food & Beverage Disinfection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food & Beverage Disinfection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Suez

Evonik

Neogen

Solvay

Stepan Company

Fink Tec GmbH

Entaco

CCL Pentasol

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies

Advanced UV

Halma

Trojan Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food & Beverage Disinfection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food & Beverage Disinfection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Food & Beverage Disinfection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Food & Beverage Disinfection Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food & Beverage Disinfection Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food & Beverage Disinfection Companies

