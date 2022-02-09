Wet Air Cooler Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Air cooler is the use of air cooled heat exchanger of the fluid.The hot fluid inside the pipe is heated through the pipe wall and fin and the air outside the pipe. The air used is usually supplied by the ventilator.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wet Air Cooler in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wet Air Cooler Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wet Air Cooler Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Wet Air Cooler companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wet Air Cooler market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tower Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wet Air Cooler include Symphony, Kenstar, Bajaj Electricals, Orient Electric, Europace, Takada, Keye, Ifan and McCoy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wet Air Cooler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wet Air Cooler Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tower Type
- Desert Type
- Personal Type
- Window Type
- Room Type
Global Wet Air Cooler Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Commercial
Global Wet Air Cooler Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wet Air Cooler Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wet Air Cooler revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wet Air Cooler revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wet Air Cooler sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Wet Air Cooler sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Symphony
- Kenstar
- Bajaj Electricals
- Orient Electric
- Europace
- Takada
- Keye
- Ifan
- McCoy
- Honeywell
- Usha International
- Refeng
- Ram Coolers
- Crompton Greaves
- Khaitan Electricals
- Maharaja Whiteline
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wet Air Cooler Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wet Air Cooler Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wet Air Cooler Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wet Air Cooler Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wet Air Cooler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wet Air Cooler Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wet Air Cooler Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wet Air Cooler Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wet Air Cooler Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wet Air Cooler Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wet Air Cooler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wet Air Cooler Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wet Air Cooler Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet Air Cooler Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wet Air Cooler Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet Air Cooler Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wet Air Cooler Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Tower Type
