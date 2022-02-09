Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Control system security is the prevention of intentional or unintentional interference with the proper operation of industrial automation and control systems. These control systems manage essential services including electricity, petroleum production, water, transportation, manufacturing, and communications. They rely on computers, networks, operating systems, applications, and programmable controllers, each of which could contain security vulnerabilities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security market was valued at 11130 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Network Security Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security include ABB, Check Point Software, Cisco, Honeywell, Mcafee, Belden, GE, Rockwell Automation and Schneider Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Others

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power

Energy and Utilities

Transportation Systems

Manufacturing

Others

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Check Point Software

Cisco

Honeywell

Mcafee

Belden

GE

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Symantec

Fireeye

Fortinet

Kaspersky Lab

Airbus

BAE Systems

Bayshore Networks

Cyberark

Cyberbit

Indegy

Nozomi Networks

Palo Alto

Positive Technologies

Securitymatters

Sophos

Waterfall Security Solutions

Dragos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Product Type

