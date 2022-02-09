Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LTCC Ceramic Substrates is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900?) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.

This report research and analyses the devices which made by the LTCC technology, mainly include LTCC components, LTCC Ceramic Substrates and LTCC modules.

The LTCC components include LC filters, directional coupler, power splitter and antenna etc. The LTCC ceramic substrates include Bluetooth substrates and mobile front-end module substrates, and the LTCC modules include phone antenna modules, Bluetooth modules and power amplifier modules etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G in global, including the following market information:

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G market was valued at 1127.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2151.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LTCC Components Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G include Murata, Kyocera, TDK Corporation, Yokowo, KOA Corporation, Hitachi Metals, NIKKO, Taiyo Yuden and Adamant Namiki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LTCC Components

LTCC Substrates

LTCC Module

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile Electronics

Others

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Murata

Kyocera

TDK Corporation

Yokowo

KOA Corporation

Hitachi Metals

NIKKO

Taiyo Yuden

Adamant Namiki

Bosch

IMST GmbH

MST

API Technologies (CMAC)

Selmic

NEO Tech

NTK Technologies

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

NeoCM

ACX

YAGEO

PSA

Elit Fine Ceramics CO., Ltd

Chilisin

Sunlord

Microgate

Glead

43.CETC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) for 5G Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

