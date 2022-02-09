Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Inkjet heads also call inkjet print head is the core of inkjet printer. It is used on the industrial and commercial and office inkjet printer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads in global, including the following market information:

Global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Continuous Inkjet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads include HP, Canon, Seiko Epson Corporation, Xaar, Konica Minolta, SII Printek, TRIDENT, Kyocera and TOSHIBA TEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Continuous Inkjet

Random Inkjet

Global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corrugated Printing

Label Printing

Packaging Printing

Building Material Printing

Textile Printing

Consumer & Office Printing

Others

Global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Piezoelectric Inkjet Print-heads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HP

Canon

Seiko Epson Corporation

Xaar

Konica Minolta

SII Printek

TRIDENT

Kyocera

TOSHIBA TEC

Ricoh

FUJIFILM Dimatix

