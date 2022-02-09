Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sterilization pouches are the packaging pouches used to sterilize the medical devices and instruments by steam or Ethylene Oxide (ETO) and free from bacteria and facilitate aseptic presentation of the object.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Sterilization Pouches in global, including the following market information:
- Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Disposable Sterilization Pouches companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Sterilization Pouches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PP Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Disposable Sterilization Pouches include Amcor, Berry Global, Mondi, Bischof+Klein, 3M, Proampac, Smurfit Kappa, Cantel Medical and Cardinal Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Disposable Sterilization Pouches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PP Material
- PE Material
Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Healthcare
- Cosmetics
- Household Goods
- Others
Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Disposable Sterilization Pouches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Disposable Sterilization Pouches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Disposable Sterilization Pouches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Disposable Sterilization Pouches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amcor
- Berry Global
- Mondi
- Bischof+Klein
- 3M
- Proampac
- Smurfit Kappa
- Cantel Medical
- Cardinal Health
- STERIS
- Getinge Group
- Certol International
- Wihuri
- PMS Healthcare Technologies
- Dynarex
- YIPAK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Sterilization Pouches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Disposable Sterilization Pouches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Sterilization Pouches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Disposable Sterilization Pouches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Sterilization Pouches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Disposable
