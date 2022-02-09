Nylon Tire Fabric Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tire fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Tire Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nylon Tire Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon Tire Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nanometer Nylon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon Tire Fabric include Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, SRF Ltd, Kordarna Plus, Maduratex, Performance Fibers, Teijin and Milliken & Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nylon Tire Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nanometer Nylon

Reinforced Nylon

Other

Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bias Tire

Radial Tire (semi-steel)

Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nylon Tire Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon Tire Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon Tire Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon Tire Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nylon Tire Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Kordarna Plus

Maduratex

Performance Fibers

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Far Eastern

Cordenka

Firestone Fibers & Textile

Century Enka

Helon Polytex

Dikai

