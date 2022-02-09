Polyester Tire Fabric Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tire fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Tire Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyester Tire Fabric companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Tire Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

All-Steel Tire Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Tire Fabric include Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, SRF Ltd, Kordarna Plus, Maduratex, Performance Fibers, Teijin and Milliken & Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Tire Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

All-Steel Tire Fabric

Bias Tyre Fabric

Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Tire Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Tire Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Tire Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyester Tire Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Kordarna Plus

Maduratex

Performance Fibers

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Far Eastern

Cordenka

Firestone Fibers & Textile

Century Enka

Helon Polytex

Dikai

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Tire Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Tire Fabric Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Tire Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Tire Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Tire Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Tire Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Tire Fabric Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Tire Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Tire Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

