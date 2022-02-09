Offset Inks Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Offset Inks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Offset Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Offset Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Offset Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Offset Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexo Water Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Offset Inks include Altana, Flint Group, Siegwerk, Sun Chemical, INX International, T&K TOKA, Toyo Ink, Zeller+Gmelin and Wikoff. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Offset Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offset Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Offset Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flexo Water Based
- Flexo Solvent Based
- Other
Global Offset Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Offset Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Publication Printing
- Packaging Printing
- Other
Global Offset Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Offset Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Offset Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Offset Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Offset Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Offset Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Altana
- Flint Group
- Siegwerk
- Sun Chemical
- INX International
- T&K TOKA
- Toyo Ink
- Zeller+Gmelin
- Wikoff
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offset Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offset Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offset Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offset Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Offset Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Offset Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offset Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offset Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offset Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Offset Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Offset Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offset Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Offset Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offset Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offset Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offset Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Offset Inks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flexo Water Based
4.1.3 Flexo Solvent Based
4.1.4 Other
4.
