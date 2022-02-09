Flexo Inks Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexo Inks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Flexo Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Flexo Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Flexo Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexo Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-based Printing Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexo Inks include Altana, Zeller+Gmelin, Flint Group, Sun Chemical Corporation, INX International Ink, Wikoff Color Corporation, Toyo Inc and Huber Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexo Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexo Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexo Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solvent-based Printing Inks
- Water-based Printing Inks
Global Flexo Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexo Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Medicine Packaging Printing
- Cigarette Packaging Printing
- Paper-Based Printing
- Other
Global Flexo Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flexo Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flexo Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flexo Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flexo Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Flexo Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Altana
- Zeller+Gmelin
- Flint Group
- Sun Chemical Corporation
- INX International Ink
- Wikoff Color Corporation
- Toyo Inc
- Huber Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexo Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexo Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexo Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexo Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexo Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexo Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexo Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexo Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexo Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexo Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexo Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexo Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexo Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexo Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexo Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexo Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flexo Inks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Solvent-based Printing Inks
4.1.3 Water-based Printing Inks
4.2 By Type – Global Fle
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Waterbased Inks for Flexo Printing Market Size, Share Outlook 2022
China Flexo Inks Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
United States UV Flexo Inks Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Flexo Printing Inks Market Insights, Forecast to 2027