Ω-3 Fatty Acids Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ω-3 Fatty Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ω-3 Fatty Acids include BASF, DSM, Croda Health Care, Omega Protein, Orkla Health, Epax, GC Rieber Oils, LYSI and Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ω-3 Fatty Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ω-3 Fatty Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Global Ω-3 Fatty Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Health Care Products

Other

Global Ω-3 Fatty Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ω-3 Fatty Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ω-3 Fatty Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ω-3 Fatty Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ω-3 Fatty Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ω-3 Fatty Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DSM

Croda Health Care

Omega Protein

Orkla Health

Epax

GC Rieber Oils

LYSI

Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc.

Polaris

Golden Omega

Aker BioMarine

OLVEA Fish Oils

BioProcess Algae

Sinomega Biotech Engineering

Skuny

Huatai Biopharm

Xinzhou Marine Biological Products

Renpu Pharmaceuticals

KinOmega Biopharm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ?-3 Fatty Acids Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ?-3 Fatty Acids Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ?-3 Fatty Acids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ?-3 Fatty Acids Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-3 Fatty Acids Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ?-3 Fatty Acids Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-3 Fatty Acids Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ?-3 Fatty Acids Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Alpha-Linolen

