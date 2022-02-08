Polyphenylene Sulphide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyphenylene Sulphide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyphenylene Sulphide include 3M, BASF, Evonik Industries, Honeywell International, Solvay, UBE Industries, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Celanese Corporation and Halopolymer OJSC and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyphenylene Sulphide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electronic Grade

Chemical Grade

Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics Industry

Automobile Industry

Mechanical Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyphenylene Sulphide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyphenylene Sulphide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyphenylene Sulphide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyphenylene Sulphide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

BASF

Evonik Industries

Honeywell International

Solvay

UBE Industries

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

Celanese Corporation

Halopolymer OJSC

Mitsui Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyphenylene Sulphide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyphenylene Sulphide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyphenylene Sulphide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyphenylene Sulphide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyphenylene Sulphide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyphenylene Sulphide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyphenylene Sulphide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

