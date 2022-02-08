Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyurethane Waterproof Coating
The global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyurethane Emulsion Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Waterproof Coating include BASF, Henry, Dow Corning, MAPEI Group, Saint-Gobain, Sika Group, Pazkar, Polycoat Products and Jotun A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyurethane Emulsion Coating
- Polyurethane Dispersion Coating
- Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating
Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Plastics
- Leather Industry
- Rubber Industry
- Metal Industry
- Textile Industry
- Wood Industry
Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyurethane Waterproof Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyurethane Waterproof Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyurethane Waterproof Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyurethane Waterproof Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Henry
- Dow Corning
- MAPEI Group
- Saint-Gobain
- Sika Group
- Pazkar
- Polycoat Products
- Jotun A/S
- Progressive Painting
- Nippon Paints
- Sherwin Williams
- Clariant Chemicals
- Beijing Oriental Yuhong
- Keshun
- HIS Paints(Beijing)
- Hebei Jizhong
- Tianjin Huayi
- Beijing Langkun
- Guangzhou Minghuang
- Beijing Jingrun
- Dongying Zhengyu
- Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Players in Global Market
