Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/122885/global-polyurethane-waterproof-coating-market-2022-2028-249

Polyurethane Emulsion Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Waterproof Coating include BASF, Henry, Dow Corning, MAPEI Group, Saint-Gobain, Sika Group, Pazkar, Polycoat Products and Jotun A/S, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyurethane Emulsion Coating

Polyurethane Dispersion Coating

Polyurethane Aqueous Solution Coating

Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastics

Leather Industry

Rubber Industry

Metal Industry

Textile Industry

Wood Industry

Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane Waterproof Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane Waterproof Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane Waterproof Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyurethane Waterproof Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Henry

Dow Corning

MAPEI Group

Saint-Gobain

Sika Group

Pazkar

Polycoat Products

Jotun A/S

Progressive Painting

Nippon Paints

Sherwin Williams

Clariant Chemicals

Beijing Oriental Yuhong

Keshun

HIS Paints(Beijing)

Hebei Jizhong

Tianjin Huayi

Beijing Langkun

Guangzhou Minghuang

Beijing Jingrun

Dongying Zhengyu

Tianjin Chenguang Chemical Paint

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/122885/global-polyurethane-waterproof-coating-market-2022-2028-249

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/