Ferrochrome Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ferrochrome Alloy
The global Ferrochrome Alloy market was valued at 18060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 30700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Carbon Ferrochrome Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ferrochrome Alloy include Afarak, ENRC, GLENCORE, Tata Steel, Samancor, Hernic Ferrochrome, Fondel Corporation, Tharisa and Westbrook Resources, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ferrochrome Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ferrochrome Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferrochrome Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Carbon Ferrochrome
- Medium Carbon Ferrochrome
- Low Carbon Ferrochrome
- Micro-Carbon Ferro Chrome
Global Ferrochrome Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferrochrome Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Steel Industry
- Smelting Industry
- Other
Global Ferrochrome Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ferrochrome Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ferrochrome Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ferrochrome Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ferrochrome Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ferrochrome Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Afarak
- ENRC
- GLENCORE
- Tata Steel
- Samancor
- Hernic Ferrochrome
- Fondel Corporation
- Tharisa
- Westbrook Resources
- ICT Group
- Sinosteel
- Rohit Ferro Tech
- Tennant Metallurgical Group
- Ferro Alloys Corporation
- ZIMASCO
- ZimAlloys
- Maranatha Ferrochrome
- Oliken Ferroalloys
- Vargon Alloys
- Indsil
- Harsco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ferrochrome Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ferrochrome Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ferrochrome Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ferrochrome Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ferrochrome Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ferrochrome Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ferrochrome Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ferrochrome Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ferrochrome Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ferrochrome Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ferrochrome Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ferrochrome Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ferrochrome Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferrochrome Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ferrochrome Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferrochrome Alloy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
