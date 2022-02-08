Magnesium Dioxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnesium Dioxide
The global Magnesium Dioxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Senior Lubricating Oil Grade Magnesium Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Dioxide include EVONIK, Alunines Durmax, SOLVAY, Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide, Shangyu Jiehua Chemical, Jiangxi Yongtai Chemical and Beijing Universal Century Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Magnesium Dioxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnesium Dioxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Senior Lubricating Oil Grade Magnesium Oxide
- Food Grade Magnesium Oxide
- Medical Grade Magnesium Oxide
- Other
Global Magnesium Dioxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Materials
- Chemical Industry
- Medicine Industry
- Food Industry
- Other
Global Magnesium Dioxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Magnesium Dioxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Magnesium Dioxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Magnesium Dioxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Magnesium Dioxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Magnesium Dioxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- EVONIK
- Alunines Durmax
- SOLVAY
- Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide
- Shangyu Jiehua Chemical
- Jiangxi Yongtai Chemical
- Beijing Universal Century Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Magnesium Dioxide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Magnesium Dioxide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Magnesium Dioxide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Magnesium Dioxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Magnesium Dioxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Magnesium Dioxide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Magnesium Dioxide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Magnesium Dioxide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Magnesium Dioxide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Magnesium Dioxide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Magnesium Dioxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Dioxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Dioxide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Dioxide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnesium Dioxide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnesium Dioxide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Magnesium Dioxide Market Size Markets, 2021 &
