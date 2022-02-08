Global Medical Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Medical Software
Medical Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Medical Practice Management
- EHR/EMR
- Medical CRM
- Websites and Patient Portals
- Other
Segment by Application
- Hospitals
- Other Healthcare Organization
- Individual and Others
By Company
- eClinicalWorks
- McKesson
- Cerner Corp
- Allscripts
- Athena Health
- GE Healthcare
- Epic Systems Corp
- Quest Diagnostics (DELL)
- Optum Health
- NextGen Healthcare
- Practice Fusion
- Greenway Health
- Carestream Health
- Merge Healthcare (IBM)
- Sunquest Information Systems
- Meditech
- Compugroup Medical
- Computer Programs and Systems
- Lexmark Healthcare
- Agfa HealthCare
- Neusoft
- Winning Health Technology
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Medical Practice Management
1.2.3 EHR/EMR
1.2.4 Medical CRM
1.2.5 Websites and Patient Portals
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Other Healthcare Organization
1.3.4 Individual and Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Medical Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Medical Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Medical Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Medical Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Medical Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Medical Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Medical Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Medical Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Medical Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Medical Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Software Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Medical Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
