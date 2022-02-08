News

Flexible Foam Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flexible Foam

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible Foam include BASF SE, BAYER AG, DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, JSP, HUNTSMAN CORPORATION, ROGERS CORPORATION, Ube Industries, Ltd., RECTICEL and ZOTEFOAMS PLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

 

We surveyed the Flexible Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flexible Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Polyurethane
  • Polyethylene
  • Polypropylene

Global Flexible Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Furniture
  • Transport
  • Packaging
  • Other

Global Flexible Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Flexible Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Flexible Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Flexible Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Flexible Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • BASF SE
  • BAYER AG
  • DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
  • JSP
  • HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
  • ROGERS CORPORATION
  • Ube Industries, Ltd.
  • RECTICEL
  • ZOTEFOAMS PLC
  • THE WOODBRIDGE GROUP
  • SEKISUI ALVEO AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexible Foam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible Foam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible Foam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexible Foam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexible Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Foam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Foam Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Foam Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Foam Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flexible Foam Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyurethane
4.1.3 Polyethylene

Tags
