Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Implementation Of Energy Efficiency Rules During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global microchannel heat exchanger market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microchannel-heat-exchanger-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 27.1 Billion

Globally, the microchannel heat exchanger market is being driven by rising energy efficiency requirements and stringent emission standards. Growing demand for lightweight electrical products is also propelling the industry forward. Increased demand for the product in the developing HVAC industry is also driving the market. The HVAC industry will be most likely the most common application for microchannel heat exchangers. HVAC devices such as air conditioners and refrigerator heat pumps are increasingly incorporating the product. Water coil and condenser types are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Microchannel heat exchangers, also known as micro-scale heat exchangers or microstructured heat exchangers, are multi-pass parallel-flow heat exchangers. It includes manifolds, multi-port tubes, and fins. These are typically utilised in air conditioning, heat pump, and engine applications where space is limited to heat or cool fluids by transferring heat.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microchannel-heat-exchanger-market

By application, the market is divided into:

Automotive

HVAC Residential AC Commercial AC Precision Cooling

Commercial Refrigeration Stationary Refrigeration Transport Refrigeration Cold Storage

Others

By type, the market is divided into:

Condenser

Evaporator

Water coil

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is anticipated to increase as a result of the increasing implementation of energy efficiency rules and stringent emission requirements in the automotive and power industries and the high demand for microchannel heat exchangers in vehicle HVAC systems. The rise of electric vehicles is expected to increase demand for thermal management systems, which in turn, will increase demand for microchannel heat exchangers in automotive HVAC applications. The automotive industry is developing a demand for mini-sized components due to space constraints and small vehicle sizes. Based on application, the global microchannel heat exchanger market has been gaining traction in the HVAC industry because it is lighter, more efficient, and requires less refrigerant volume than other heat exchangers. For efficient heat transfer between refrigerant and air, MCHE is widely used in air conditioning systems and heat pumps. With the growing demand for lightweight systems and rising copper prices, the global microchannel heat exchanger market has grown in a variety of HVAC applications in recent years. However, variable raw metal prices and extremely complicated and expensive production are expected to restrain the global microchannel heat exchanger market’s growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is the industry’s leading regional market. India and China, in particular, account for a sizable portion of the Asia Pacific region’s industry. The robust automotive industries in both countries drive the microchannel heat exchanger industry. The countries’ rapidly growing economies are also assisting industry growth. The industry is also expected to grow strongly in Japan and South Korea, owing to rising automobile production in these countries. North America is anticipated to have the second highest growth rate across the regions. Manufacturers are spending in research and development to innovate the design of a clunky microchannel heat exchanger to fulfil the growing demand for compact products and lightweight components in HVAC installations.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Sanhua Holding Group Co., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company, API Heat Transfer Inc., Climetal S.L., Danfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd, and Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-blind-spot-detection-market

Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-power-liftgate-market

Global Data Integration and Integrity Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-integration-and-integrity-software-market

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-testing-equipment-market

Global Smart Home Healthcare Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/smart-home-healthcare-market

Global Vessel Tracking System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vessel-tracking-system-market

Global Massive MIMO Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/massive-mimo-market

Global Hardware in the Loop Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hardware-in-the-loop-market

Global Gas Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gas-sensor-market

Global Head-Mounted Display Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/head-mounted-display-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.