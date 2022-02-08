Release Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Release Coatings market was valued at 4801.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5930.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Addition Cure Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Release Coatings include Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie, Elkem Silicones, HITAC ADHESIVES & COATINGS, Mayzo and MTI Polyexe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Release Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Release Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Release Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Addition Cure

Solventless Addition Cure

Emulsion Addition Cure

Other

Global Release Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Release Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Label

Adhesive Tape

Health

Industrial

Medical

Food & Baking

Other

Global Release Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Release Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Release Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Release Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Release Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Release Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Industries

Dow Corning

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Elkem Silicones

HITAC ADHESIVES & COATINGS

Mayzo

MTI Polyexe

OMNOVA Solutions

Product Release Europe

Resil Chemicals

Rayven

SJA Film Technologies

Ulterion International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Release Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Release Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Release Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Release Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Release Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Release Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Release Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Release Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Release Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Release Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Release Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Release Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Release Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Release Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Release Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Release Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Release Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

