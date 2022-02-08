Global Electrophysiology Devices Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Prevalence Of Arrhythmia And Other Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global electrophysiology devices market, assessing the market based on its end-use segments, types, indication, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electrophysiology-devices-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.1 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

The growth in the global electrophysiology devices market is attributed to factors like the emergence of advanced technology in products for electrophysiology, a surging geriatric population with a significant risk of target diseases, rapidly increasing cases of arrhythmia around the world, and the rising emphasis of major players in the market on expanding their geographical reach. The rapidly increasing prevalence of cardiac arrest and heart failure cases amongst the younger generation, which can be linked to lifestyle behaviours like excessive alcohol consumption and smoking, is driving the market.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electrophysiology-devices-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Electrophysiology is a physiology branch concerned with the movement of ions (ion current) in living tissue and, more broadly, the electrical recording methods that allow this flow to be assessed.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

EP Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation EP Catheters

Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Laser Ablation Systems

Microwave Ablation Systems

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters

Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

EP Laboratory Devices

Access Devices

Others

Based on indication, the industry is segmented into:

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrial Flutter

Others

Based on end-use segments, the market can be categorised as:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Clinics

Others

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Developing economies are anticipated to give ample scope for cardiac mapping systems, owing to their rising population of patients, increased adoption of cardiac mapping systems, greater awareness of CVDs, increasing disposable incomes, enhanced infrastructure for healthcare, and relatively liberal regulations when compared to other developed countries. The growing demand for refurbished devices presents a significant challenge for market participants, particularly small manufacturers. Because of the competitive intensity among existing players, the electrophysiology market is currently highly competitive in terms of cost. The majority of these goods are high-priced, such as cardiac 3D mapping systems and EP recording systems.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Caustic Potash Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/caustic-potash-market

Global Flavours and Fragrances Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flavours-and-fragrances-market

PET Bottles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pet-bottles-market

Cosmetic Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cosmetic-ingredients-market-report

LED Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/led-market

Hand Sanitizer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hand-sanitizer-market

Epoxy Resins Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epoxy-resins-market

Concrete Repair Mortar Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/concrete-repair-mortar-market

In-Flight Catering Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/in-flight-catering-services-market

Methanol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/methanol-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read about global peptone market: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/05/peptone-market.html

Introducing Procurement Resources Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.