Sodium Peroxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sodium Peroxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Experimental Class Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Peroxide include Solvay, Akzonobel, Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical, Energy Chemical, Macklin, Bailingwei Technology, Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical, Beijing Universal Century Technology and Hanhong Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Peroxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Peroxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Peroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Experimental Class

Industrial Grade

Global Sodium Peroxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bleach

Fungicide

Disinfectant

Oxidant

Other

Global Sodium Peroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Peroxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Peroxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Peroxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Peroxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Solvay

Akzonobel

Hebei Shijiazhuang Shenze Chemical

Energy Chemical

Macklin

Bailingwei Technology

Beijing Huawei Ruike Chemical

Beijing Universal Century Technology

Hanhong Group

