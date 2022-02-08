Global Copper Pipes And Tubes Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand In Plumbing Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global copper pipes and tubes market, assessing the market based on its finish type, outer diameter, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/copper-pipes-and-tubes-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The growth in the global copper pipes and tubes market is induced by the rising demand in plumbing applications due to its superior cost-efficiency, reliability, recyclability, and dependability over alternatives such as plastic and lead pipes. The growing demand for sustainable and environment friendly copper pipes and tubes, combined with demand from variety of application sectors, has pushed makers to focus on product technologies and the development of compact size and customization options. Moreover, their rising use in air conditioning and refrigeration devices, as well as other industrial facilities, has prompted producers to offer customization, allowing them to create tailor made copper pipes and tubes that meet particular customer specifications.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/copper-pipes-and-tubes-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Copper is a metal that is easily bent and has a high resistance to corrosion. Copper tubes and pipes for industrial use have many benefits over the other metals. Copper’s corrosion resistance, intrinsic superiority in thermal conductivity, and strength have made it popular in a variety of industries.

Based on finish type, the market is divided into:

LWC Grooved

Straight Length

Pancake

LWC Plain

Based on outer diameter, the industry is segmented into:

3/8 inch

½ inch

5/8 inch

¾ inch

7/8 inch

1 inch

above 1 inch

Based on end-use, the market is divided into:

HVAC

Industrial Heat Exchanger

Plumbing

Electrical

Others

On the basis of region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The primary factor driving the expansion of the market is the increasing adoption for copper tubes and pipes in the HVAC segment. Copper pipes and tubes are mainly used in HVAC because of advantages such as easy handling, non-pyrogenic properties, and recycling capabilities. The growing demand for E-vehicles and hybrid vehicles would also boost the market in the coming years. E-vehicles and hybrid vehicles are using more copper than regular cars. Due to numerous public works projects and subsidization, there seems to be an uptick in E-vehicle purchases, that will stimulate growth for copper tubes and pipes in the years ahead.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, KME, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Luvata, MetTube, Mueller Industry, KMCT, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Food Flavours Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-flavours-market

Global Pressure Gauge Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pressure-gauge-market

Global Polyglycerol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyglycerol-market

Global Audio DSP Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/audio-dsp-market

Global Ambulatory Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ambulatory-services-market

Global Functional Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/functional-food-market

Global Live Cell Imaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/live-cell-imaging-market

Global Organic Electronics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-electronics-market

Global Berries Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/berries-market

Global Laser Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laser-sensor-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read about global rhum agricole market: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/06/rhum-agricole-market.html

Introducing Procurement Intelligence Services of EMR Inc.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.