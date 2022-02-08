Intelligent Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Intelligent Packaging market was valued at 26820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40400 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Type Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Packaging include Jones Packaging, 3M, Du Pont, BASF, Intelligent Packaging, Amcor, Active Packaging and Campden Bri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intelligent Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Type Packaging

Electronic Type Packaging

Electric Type Packaging

Global Intelligent Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food

Electronics

Industry

Home-use

Global Intelligent Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Intelligent Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intelligent Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intelligent Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intelligent Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Intelligent Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jones Packaging

3M

Du Pont

BASF

Intelligent Packaging

Amcor

Active Packaging

Campden Bri

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intelligent Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intelligent Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intelligent Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intelligent Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intelligent Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intelligent Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intelligent Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intelligent Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intelligent Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intelligent Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intelligent Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

