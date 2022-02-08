News

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber

Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Inherent FRP Staple Fiber
  • Treated FRP Staple Fiber

Segment by Application

  • Clothing
  • Home Textiles
  • Public Utility
  • Others

By Company

  • Trevira
  • Reliance
  • Huvis
  • Teijin
  • Toyobo
  • Toray
  • Unifi
  • JR Corporation
  • SSFC
  • Yizheng Chemical Fiber
  • Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber
  • Kairui Flame Retardant Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inherent FRP Staple Fiber
1.2.3 Treated FRP Staple Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clothing
1.3.3 Home Textiles
1.3.4 Public Utility
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Production
2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

